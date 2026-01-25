BR 40/10 C Adv
The BR 40/10 C Adv is a cost-effective floor scrubber. It scrubs floors like a single disc machine, picks up water like a wet vac, and polishes like a high-speed floor machine.
This compact and flexible scrubber dryer can be used for a variety of applications. Low noise cleaning in both directions is possible. Special features include a hinged push handle and easily removable tanks that can be carried with an ergonomic handle, and are easily fillable at low sinks. The brushes and squeegees can be changed within a few seconds without any tools.
Features and benefits
Powerful and fast
- Two high-speed roller brushes with high contact pressure.
- Two squeegees remove water forwards and backwards.
- Floors dry very quickly.
Low reach
- Easily reaches under furniture.
- The push handle can folded in both directions.
- Removable tank - suitable for low lying objects.
Service-friendly
- Squeegee and brush are easy to replace without tools.
- Water distributor strip is easy to remove and clean.
- All electrical components are quickly and easily accessible.
Ergonomic handle
- For easier use.
- With integrated water flow and brush control.
- Ideal for transporting and storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Brush working width (in)
|15.75
|Vacuum working width (in)
|15.75
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|2.6 / 2.6
|Theoretical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|4305
|Practical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|3229
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|120 / 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|650
|Brush contact pressure (lb)
|22.4 - 44.8
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|71
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Color
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|78.3
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|20.5 x 18.5 x 45.3
Accessories
- Transport wheels
- Standard main roller brushes: 2 Piece(s)
- Angled vario nozzle 0-90°: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Corded
- 2-tank system
Videos
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for BR 40/10 C Adv
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.