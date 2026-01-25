BR 40/10 C Adv

The BR 40/10 C Adv is a cost-effective floor scrubber. It scrubs floors like a single disc machine, picks up water like a wet vac, and polishes like a high-speed floor machine.

This compact and flexible scrubber dryer can be used for a variety of applications. Low noise cleaning in both directions is possible. Special features include a hinged push handle and easily removable tanks that can be carried with an ergonomic handle, and are easily fillable at low sinks. The brushes and squeegees can be changed within a few seconds without any tools.

Features and benefits
Powerful and fast
  • Two high-speed roller brushes with high contact pressure.
  • Two squeegees remove water forwards and backwards.
  • Floors dry very quickly.
Low reach
  • Easily reaches under furniture.
  • The push handle can folded in both directions.
  • Removable tank - suitable for low lying objects.
Service-friendly
  • Squeegee and brush are easy to replace without tools.
  • Water distributor strip is easy to remove and clean.
  • All electrical components are quickly and easily accessible.
Ergonomic handle
  • For easier use.
  • With integrated water flow and brush control.
  • Ideal for transporting and storage.
Specifications

Technical data

Brush working width (in) 15.75
Vacuum working width (in) 15.75
Fresh / waste water tank (gal) 2.6 / 2.6
Theoretical working capacity (ft²/hr) 4305
Practical working capacity (ft²/hr) 3229
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 120 / 60
Brush speed (rpm) 650
Brush contact pressure (lb) 22.4 - 44.8
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 71
Voltage (V) 120
Cartridge filter PES (Hz) 60
Color anthracite
Weight without accessories (lb) 78.3
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 20.5 x 18.5 x 45.3

Accessories

  • Transport wheels
  • Standard main roller brushes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Angled vario nozzle 0-90°: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Corded
  • 2-tank system
Floor scrubber BR 40/10 C Adv
Find parts for BR 40/10 C Adv

