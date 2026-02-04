The BR 45/22 C Bp scrubber drier is the ideal choice for cleaning large areas with narrow and hard to reach areas. Equipped with a roller brush head and KART technology (Kärcher Advanced Response Technology) that is rotatable by 200 degrees in both directions and a large 18-inch working width. The position of the brush and squeegees, which is continuously transverse to the direction of travel, provides increased area performance and a uniform cleaning result. The built-in, maintenance-free, high-power lithium-ion batteries offer a lifetime up to three times longer than that of conventional lead batteries. Using eco!efficiency mode users can increase their run time significantly and reduce the operating noise by 40%. The optional HEPA filter filters the exhaust air from the dirty water, allowing you to work in hygiene-sensitive areas.