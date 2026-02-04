BR 45/22 C Bp

Fully equipped, battery-operated BR 45/22 C Bp floor scrubber. The rotating roller brush head and KART technology provides maximum maneuverability for large area performance.

The BR 45/22 C Bp scrubber drier is the ideal choice for cleaning large areas with narrow and hard to reach areas. Equipped with a roller brush head and KART technology (Kärcher Advanced Response Technology) that is rotatable by 200 degrees in both directions and a large 18-inch working width. The position of the brush and squeegees, which is continuously transverse to the direction of travel, provides increased area performance and a uniform cleaning result. The built-in, maintenance-free, high-power lithium-ion batteries offer a lifetime up to three times longer than that of conventional lead batteries. Using eco!efficiency mode users can increase their run time significantly and reduce the operating noise by 40%. The optional HEPA filter filters the exhaust air from the dirty water, allowing you to work in hygiene-sensitive areas.

Features and benefits
Compact device design
Specifications

Technical data

Brush working width (in) 17.7
Vacuum working width (in) 19.7
Fresh / waste water tank (gal) 5.8 / 5.8
Theoretical working capacity (ft²/hr) 19375
Battery (V/Ah) 25.2 / 42
Battery runtime (h) max. 2
Battery charging time (h) max. 5
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 120 / 60
Brush speed (rpm) 650 - 1000
Brush contact pressure (lb) 38
Water consumption (gal/h) 7.8
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 66.5
Voltage (V) 25.2
Color anthracite
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 36.2 x 21.7 x 43.9

Accessories

  • Transport wheels
  • Standard main roller brushes: 1 Piece(s)
  • Battery and charger included
  • Triple nozzle, touchless changeover: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • 2-tank system
Floor scrubber BR 45/22 C Bp
