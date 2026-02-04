BR 45/22 C Bp
Fully equipped, battery-operated BR 45/22 C Bp floor scrubber. The rotating roller brush head and KART technology provides maximum maneuverability for large area performance.
The BR 45/22 C Bp scrubber drier is the ideal choice for cleaning large areas with narrow and hard to reach areas. Equipped with a roller brush head and KART technology (Kärcher Advanced Response Technology) that is rotatable by 200 degrees in both directions and a large 18-inch working width. The position of the brush and squeegees, which is continuously transverse to the direction of travel, provides increased area performance and a uniform cleaning result. The built-in, maintenance-free, high-power lithium-ion batteries offer a lifetime up to three times longer than that of conventional lead batteries. Using eco!efficiency mode users can increase their run time significantly and reduce the operating noise by 40%. The optional HEPA filter filters the exhaust air from the dirty water, allowing you to work in hygiene-sensitive areas.
Compact device design
|Brush working width (in)
|17.7
|Vacuum working width (in)
|19.7
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|5.8 / 5.8
|Theoretical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|19375
|Battery (V/Ah)
|25.2 / 42
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 2
|Battery charging time (h)
|max. 5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|120 / 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|650 - 1000
|Brush contact pressure (lb)
|38
|Water consumption (gal/h)
|7.8
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|66.5
|Voltage (V)
|25.2
|Color
|anthracite
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|36.2 x 21.7 x 43.9
- Transport wheels
- Standard main roller brushes: 1 Piece(s)
- Battery and charger included
- Triple nozzle, touchless changeover: 1 Piece(s)
- 2-tank system
