The K-Jet 2500 portable water jetter is the ultimate solution for tackling slow-moving and clogged pipes with unmatched efficiency. Powered by a robust Honda gasoline engine and equipped with a high-performance Kärcher triplex plunger pump, this exceptional unit delivers an impressive pressure of 2500 PSI, ensuring thorough cleaning like never before. Its advanced nozzle design, featuring one forward jet and three powerful reverse jets, generates a pulsing, high-pressure stream that effortlessly blasts away stubborn debris. Plus, its innovative design allows the K-Jet 2500 to navigate bends and obstacles in your pipes with remarkable ease, propelling itself forward as it cleans. Crafted from durable, corrosion-resistant aluminum, the K-Jet 2500 is built to last. With flat-free tires for added reliability, it features a 50-foot high-pressure hose and a convenient 100-foot hose reel, making it an indispensable and user-friendly tool for all your pipe cleaning needs. Transform your pipe maintenance routine and experience the exceptional power of the K-Jet 2500 today!