HD Series Electric Pressure Washer - HD 1.9/13 Ed

1.9 GPM-1300 PSI. Designed with corrosion-resistant aluminum frames - easily converts from cart to skid for maximum cleaning versatility.

Kärcher’s HD carts are corrosion-resistant aluminum pressure washers that easily convert from a cart to a skid for maximum cleaning versatility and durability. These reliable electric powered pressure washers have a low profile handle and compact footprint, making them easy to maneuver, and they offer a bypass loop for additional pump protection. 7-year pump warranty and flat-free tires. All models are ETL certified.

Specifications

Technical data

Phase (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 120
Cartridge filter PES (Hz) 60
Flow rate (gal/min) 1.9
Operating pressure (psi) 1300 - max. 1350
Power cable (ft) 50
Color anthracite
Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb) 174.8
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 174.8
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 41 x 22 x 25
HD Electric Series Specifications

Model

HD 2.0/1000 Ed

Part No.

9.801-814.0

GPM

2.0

PSI

1000

HP

1.5

Electrical

120V / 1ph

Amps

15

Pump

Kärcher KF

Pump RPM

1725

Model

HD 1.9/1300 Ed

Part No.

9.801-794.0

GPM

1.9

PSI

1300

HP

2

Electrical

120V / 1ph

Amps

20

Pump

Kärcher KF

Pump RPM

1725

Model

HD 3.0/1000 Ed

Part No.

9.801-795.0

GPM

3.0

PSI

1000

HP

2

Electrical

120V / 1ph

Amps

20

Pump

Kärcher KF

Pump RPM

1725

Model

HD 3.5/2000 Ea

Part No.

9.801-796.0

GPM

3.5

PSI

2000

HP

5

Electrical

230V / 1ph

Amps

22

Pump

Kärcher KF

Pump RPM

3450

⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.