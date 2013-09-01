HD Series Electric Pressure Washer - HD 1.9/13 Ed
1.9 GPM-1300 PSI. Designed with corrosion-resistant aluminum frames - easily converts from cart to skid for maximum cleaning versatility.
Kärcher’s HD carts are corrosion-resistant aluminum pressure washers that easily convert from a cart to a skid for maximum cleaning versatility and durability. These reliable electric powered pressure washers have a low profile handle and compact footprint, making them easy to maneuver, and they offer a bypass loop for additional pump protection. 7-year pump warranty and flat-free tires. All models are ETL certified.
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|1.9
|Operating pressure (psi)
|1300 - max. 1350
|Power cable (ft)
|50
|Color
|anthracite
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|174.8
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|174.8
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|41 x 22 x 25
HD Electric Series Specifications
Model
Part No.
9.801-814.0
GPM
2.0
PSI
1000
HP
1.5
Electrical
120V / 1ph
Amps
15
Pump
Kärcher KF
Pump RPM
1725
Model
HD 1.9/1300 Ed
Part No.
9.801-794.0
GPM
1.9
PSI
1300
HP
2
Electrical
120V / 1ph
Amps
20
Pump
Kärcher KF
Pump RPM
1725
Model
Part No.
9.801-795.0
GPM
3.0
PSI
1000
HP
2
Electrical
120V / 1ph
Amps
20
Pump
Kärcher KF
Pump RPM
1725
Model
Part No.
9.801-796.0
GPM
3.5
PSI
2000
HP
5
Electrical
230V / 1ph
Amps
22
Pump
Kärcher KF
Pump RPM
3450
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.