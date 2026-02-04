HD Roll Cage Pressure Washer - HD 5.0/50 Eb Cage

This cold water electric pressure washer in a roll cage design is built for durability and power. These industrial-stength machines deliver up to 5.0 GPM at 5,000 PSI.

These belt-drive, electric roll cage models feature cleaning power of 5,000 PSI and are available with either 230/3 phase or 460/3 phase. These units are specialty machines perfect for use in the marine market cleaning the bottom of boats or in the concrete industry for cleaning trucks, forms and handling equipment. 50' hose, professional-grade wand and guns and fittings are high-pressure rated. ETL safety certified.

Specifications

Technical data

Phase (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 230
Cartridge filter PES (Hz) 60
Operating pressure (psi) 5000
Flow rate (gal/min) 5
Power (hp) 20
Connected load (A) 48
Color Black
Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb) 480
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 42 x 26 x 30
Pressure washer HD Roll Cage
Pressure washer HD Roll Cage
Pressure washer HD Roll Cage
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for HD Roll Cage

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

HD Roll Cage Series Specifications

Model

HD 5.0/50 Eb Cage

Part No.

1.107-084.0

GPM

5.0

PSI

5000

HP

20

Electrical

230V / 3ph

Amps

48

Pump

Kärcher KX

Model

HD 5.0/50 Ec Cage

Part No.

1.107-087.0

GPM

5.0

PSI

5000

HP

20

Electrical

460V / 3ph

Amps

26

Pump

Kärcher KX

⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.