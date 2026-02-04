HD Roll Cage Pressure Washer - HD 5.0/50 Eb Cage
This cold water electric pressure washer in a roll cage design is built for durability and power. These industrial-stength machines deliver up to 5.0 GPM at 5,000 PSI.
These belt-drive, electric roll cage models feature cleaning power of 5,000 PSI and are available with either 230/3 phase or 460/3 phase. These units are specialty machines perfect for use in the marine market cleaning the bottom of boats or in the concrete industry for cleaning trucks, forms and handling equipment. 50' hose, professional-grade wand and guns and fittings are high-pressure rated. ETL safety certified.
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Operating pressure (psi)
|5000
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|5
|Power (hp)
|20
|Connected load (A)
|48
|Color
|Black
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|480
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|42 x 26 x 30
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for HD Roll Cage
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.
HD Roll Cage Series Specifications
Model
HD 5.0/50 Eb Cage
Part No.
1.107-084.0
GPM
5.0
PSI
5000
HP
20
Electrical
230V / 3ph
Amps
48
Pump
Kärcher KX
Model
Part No.
1.107-087.0
GPM
5.0
PSI
5000
HP
20
Electrical
460V / 3ph
Amps
26
Pump
Kärcher KX
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.