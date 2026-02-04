Kärcher’s wall-mounted cold water pressure washer is designed with a durable steel frame, a quiet 1,725 RPM motor, and is the perfect solution for in-shop uses. A remote on/off switch with a 10’ electrical cord allows the machine to be mounted high on a wall away from backspray. This cold water pressure washer can accept up to 180°F water. Unit comes with a 7-year Kärcher triplex crankcase pump. Optional wall mount bracket is also available. ETL certified to CSA safety standards.