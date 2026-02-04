HD Wall Mounted Pressure Washer - HD 2.0/14 Ed +
Perfect for indoor shop applications, this wall-mounted electric-powered cold water pressure washer delivers up to 1.8 GPM and 1,400 PSI.
Kärcher’s wall-mounted cold water pressure washer is designed with a durable steel frame, a quiet 1,725 RPM motor, and is the perfect solution for in-shop uses. A remote on/off switch with a 10’ electrical cord allows the machine to be mounted high on a wall away from backspray. This cold water pressure washer can accept up to 180°F water. Unit comes with a 7-year Kärcher triplex crankcase pump. Optional wall mount bracket is also available. ETL certified to CSA safety standards.
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Operating pressure (psi)
|1400
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|1.8
|Power (hp)
|2
|Connected load (A)
|2
|Color
|Black
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|120
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|20 x 19 x 17
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.