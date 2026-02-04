Tule Series Pressure Washer Trailer - HDS 3.5/40 Ge VMT

Kärcher's Tule Series HDS 3.5/40 Ge VMT hot water pressure washer trailer provides the necessary cleaning power on virtually any job site which has a water source. *Not available for sale in California.

Ready to pick up and go at a moments notice, Kärcher's Tule Series HDS 3.5/40 Ge MT hot water pressure washer trailer provides the necessary cleaning power on virtually any job site which has a water source. Simply unhitch the Tule Series HDS 3.5/40 Ge MT and take the cleaning power where you need it most. The Tule Series trailer features a reliable Vanguard 400 engine, 8 gallon diesel fuel tank, electric start with manual start backup and much more. *Not available for sale in California.

Specifications

Technical data

Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb) 750
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 750
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 83 / 50 / 46
Pressure washer trailer Karcher HDS 3.5/40 Ge VMT
Pressure washer trailer Karcher HDS 3.5/40 Ge VMT
Pressure washer trailer Karcher HDS 3.5/40 Ge VMT
Pressure washer trailer Karcher HDS 3.5/40 Ge VMT
Accessories
Detergents

⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.