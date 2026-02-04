Tule Series Pressure Washer Trailer - HDS 3.5/40 Ge VMT
Kärcher's Tule Series HDS 3.5/40 Ge VMT hot water pressure washer trailer provides the necessary cleaning power on virtually any job site which has a water source. *Not available for sale in California.
Ready to pick up and go at a moments notice, Kärcher's Tule Series HDS 3.5/40 Ge MT hot water pressure washer trailer provides the necessary cleaning power on virtually any job site which has a water source. Simply unhitch the Tule Series HDS 3.5/40 Ge MT and take the cleaning power where you need it most. The Tule Series trailer features a reliable Vanguard 400 engine, 8 gallon diesel fuel tank, electric start with manual start backup and much more. *Not available for sale in California.
Specifications
Technical data
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|750
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|750
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|83 / 50 / 46
Accessories
Detergents
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.