Ready to pick up and go at a moments notice, Kärcher's Tule Series HDS 3.5/40 Ge MT hot water pressure washer trailer provides the necessary cleaning power on virtually any job site which has a water source. Simply unhitch the Tule Series HDS 3.5/40 Ge MT and take the cleaning power where you need it most. The Tule Series trailer features a reliable Vanguard 400 engine, 8 gallon diesel fuel tank, electric start with manual start backup and much more. *Not available for sale in California.