TRK-3500 Series Pressure Washer Trailer - TRK-3500E HDS 4.7/35
Take the mystery out of mobile on-site cleaning with Kärcher’s TRK-3500 HDS 4.7/35 pre-configured pressure washer trailer package.
Adaptable and designed to accommodate a variety of pressure washer skids, the Kärcher TRK-3500 pressure washer trailer is affordable, versatile, and easy to ship and store. Made of rugged 14-gauge steel, the trailer's wheel and axle assembly feature a leaf-spring suspension of up to 3,500 lbs. Get cleaning by simply picking a compatible pressure washer and adding must-have options and accessories. Our preconfigured trailer packages include the TRK-3500 trailer, HDS 4.7/35 Pe Cage pressure washer, mounting kit, battery and high and low-pressure hose reels. Simply choose between electric or hydralic breaks.
Specifications
Technical data
|Axle
|Single-axis
|Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) (lb)
|3500
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|1072
Equipment
