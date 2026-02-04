Adaptable and designed to accommodate a variety of pressure washer skids, the Kärcher TRK-3500 pressure washer trailer is affordable, versatile, and easy to ship and store. Made of rugged 14-gauge steel, the trailer's wheel and axle assembly feature a leaf-spring suspension of up to 3,500 lbs. Get cleaning by simply picking a compatible pressure washer and adding must-have options and accessories. Our preconfigured trailer packages include the TRK-3500 trailer, HDS 4.7/35 Pe Cage pressure washer, mounting kit, battery and high and low-pressure hose reels. Simply choose between electric or hydralic breaks.