TRK-6000 Pressure Washer Trailer
Kärcher’s TRK-6000 pressure washer trailers are designed to accommodate a variety of gasoline and diesel powered pressure washer skids.
The Kärcher TRK-6000 tandem axle pressure washer trailer is designed to accommodate a variety of pressure washer skids. This trailer package is rugged, affordable, versatile, and easy to ship and store. The TRK-6000 is made of durable 10-gauge steel with electrical wiring recessed within a tubular frame. The wheel and axle assembly features leaf-spring suspension of up to 3,500 lbs. Includes a high-density, polyethylene 330-gallon water tank with a 12-inch access port, 1 1/2-inch drain valve, 3/4-inch float valve and a 50-mesh inlet filter. A 3-way ball valve simplifies switching of the water flow from the holding tank to a faucet. Trailers also include an electric start engine and battery, 1,000 lb. swivel jack with a 25/16-inch ball coupler for quick and easy hook up of the trailer, two 5/16-inch chains for additional safety, and a lighted license plate holder and recessed tail lights.
Specifications
Technical data
|Axle
|Tandem axle
|Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) (lb)
|6000
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|1072
- Axle: Tandem axle
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.