Tule Series Pressure Washer Trailer - HDS 3.5/40 Ge MT

Kärcher's Tule Series HDS 3.5/40 Ge MT hot water pressure washer trailer provides the necessary cleaning power on virtually any job site which has a water source. *Not available for sale in California.

Ready to pick up and go at a moments notice, Kärcher's Tule Series HDS 3.5/40 Ge MT hot water pressure washer trailer provides the necessary cleaning power on virtually any job site which has a water source. Simply unhitch the Tule Series HDS 3.5/40 Ge MT and take the cleaning power where you need it most. The Tule Series trailer features a reliable Honda GX390 engine, 8 gallon diesel fuel tank, electric start with manual start backup and much more.

Specifications

Technical data

Axle Single-axis
Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) (lb) 1000
Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb) 750
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 750
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 83 / 50 / 46

Equipment

  • Axle: Single-axis
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.