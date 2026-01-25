BR 47/35
Cleaning machine for basic maintenance cleaning of escalators and travelators.
The BR 47/35 escalator cleaner is perfect for cleaning most types of escalators. It features two counter-rotating brushes, a centering skid and a compact, maneuverable design. Its tank-in-tank design is easy to maintain and the handle folds down for transport making this machine perfect for your facility.
Features and benefits
Excellent suction powerThe applied water is reliably sucked back into the machine by the two powerful suction turbines together with four straight suction hoses and matching combs. Prevents water from dripping into the escalator shaft.
Suitable for escalators.Combs which enter the grooves in the escalator provide the necessary vacuum. Different combs are available to suit different types of escalators. This ensures that the water is effectively vacuumed from the escalator.
Easy to stand up at the rear of the machine during operation
- Easy to use
Brush and comb replacement without tools
Brush head is lowered on escalators
- Safe handling
High quality
- High-quality components reduce the maintenance requirements to a minimum
No vibrations
- More comfort
Powerful suction turbine
- For extremely high suction power. The applied water is reliably sucked back into the machine together with four straight suction hoses and matching combs.
Short brush head
- For universal use. Also suitable for cleaning escalators that ascend after 1½ steps.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Corded
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|75
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|44.4 x 18.9 x 40.6
Accessories
Equipment
- Suction motor: 800 W
