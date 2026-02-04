BR 52/11 ESC
The BR 52/11 ESC escalator cleaner is efficient, ergonomic, and reliable. Equipped with universal brushes. Minimize disruptions with proper solution flow and excellent recovery.
The BR 52/11 ESC escalator cleaner offers efficient and ergonomic cleaning for escalators and moving sidewalks. With its sturdy design and reliability, this model withstands dirt, water, and misuse for long-lasting results. Say goodbye to extended downtimes as this cleaner utilizes proper solution flow and excellent recovery, minimizing disruptions. Equipped with universal brushes, it enables quick and hassle-free cleaning across all equipment manufacturers. Experience the convenience, efficiency, and optimal cleaning performance of the BR 52/11 ESC escalator cleaner in any environment.
Specifications
Technical data
|Brush working width (in)
|20.5
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1200
|Water consumption (gal/min)
|0.17
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|77.3
|Voltage (V)
|110
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) ( )
|254
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|50.2 x 20.6 x 37.5
Equipment
- Squeegee type: oil-resistant, grooved
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for BR 52/11 ESC
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.