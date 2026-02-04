The BR 52/11 ESC escalator cleaner offers efficient and ergonomic cleaning for escalators and moving sidewalks. With its sturdy design and reliability, this model withstands dirt, water, and misuse for long-lasting results. Say goodbye to extended downtimes as this cleaner utilizes proper solution flow and excellent recovery, minimizing disruptions. Equipped with universal brushes, it enables quick and hassle-free cleaning across all equipment manufacturers. Experience the convenience, efficiency, and optimal cleaning performance of the BR 52/11 ESC escalator cleaner in any environment.