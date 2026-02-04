BR 52/11 ESC

The BR 52/11 ESC escalator cleaner offers efficient and ergonomic cleaning for escalators and moving sidewalks. With its sturdy design and reliability, this model withstands dirt, water, and misuse for long-lasting results. Say goodbye to extended downtimes as this cleaner utilizes proper solution flow and excellent recovery, minimizing disruptions. Equipped with universal brushes, it enables quick and hassle-free cleaning across all equipment manufacturers. Experience the convenience, efficiency, and optimal cleaning performance of the BR 52/11 ESC escalator cleaner in any environment.

Specifications

Technical data

Brush working width (in) 20.5
Brush speed (rpm) 1200
Water consumption (gal/min) 0.17
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 77.3
Voltage (V) 110
Cartridge filter PES (Hz) 60
Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) ( ) 254
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 50.2 x 20.6 x 37.5

Equipment

  • Squeegee type: oil-resistant, grooved
Accessories
Detergents
