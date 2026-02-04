The SGV 8/5 steam vacuum cleaner is designed to deliver exceptional cleaning results with ease. With a steam pressure of 116 psi and a hot water temperature of approximately 158°F, this efficient cleaner ensures powerful performance. It offers three-stage steam flow control, allowing you to adjust the intensity based on your cleaning needs. Say goodbye to chemical cleaners as the SGV 8/5 provides an environmentally friendly and chemical-free cleaning experience. Its self-cleaning function ensures long-lasting hygienic cleanliness, making maintenance hassle-free. Using this machine is a breeze, thanks to the intuitive display that shows the operating status and any service/error messages. The EASY dial allows you to quickly and effortlessly select from seven different steam/vacuum operating modes. During operation, the ergonomic steam/suction gun provides direct and flexible control over steam flow, rinsing mode, and vacuum function. Additionally, the SGV 8/5 is suitable for noise-sensitive areas, thanks to its energy-efficient and noise-reduced eco!efficiency mode.