The SGV 8/5 Classic is a steam cleaner and wet-dry vacuum cleaner in one device. It offers tremendous value as well as excellent cleaning performance, and sturdy construction.

The SGV 8/5 steam vacuum cleaner is designed to deliver exceptional cleaning results with ease. With a steam pressure of 116 psi and a hot water temperature of approximately 158°F, this efficient cleaner ensures powerful performance. It offers three-stage steam flow control, allowing you to adjust the intensity based on your cleaning needs. Say goodbye to chemical cleaners as the SGV 8/5 provides an environmentally friendly and chemical-free cleaning experience. Its self-cleaning function ensures long-lasting hygienic cleanliness, making maintenance hassle-free. Using this machine is a breeze, thanks to the intuitive display that shows the operating status and any service/error messages. The EASY dial allows you to quickly and effortlessly select from seven different steam/vacuum operating modes. During operation, the ergonomic steam/suction gun provides direct and flexible control over steam flow, rinsing mode, and vacuum function. Additionally, the SGV 8/5 is suitable for noise-sensitive areas, thanks to its energy-efficient and noise-reduced eco!efficiency mode.

Features and benefits
Integrated accessory storage
Specifications

Technical data

Steam pressure (psi) max. 116
Heating time (min) 7
Boiler temperature (°F) max. 343
Fresh water tank (gal) 1.5
Dirty water tank (gal) 1.3
Steam boiler (gal) 0.9
Length of cord (ft) 24.6
Voltage (V) 120
Cartridge filter PES (Hz) 60 - 60
Color anthracite
Weight without accessories (lb) 86
Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb) 96.1
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 113.8
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 25.2 x 19.5 x 38

Accessories

  • Hand tool: 150 mm

Equipment

  • Tank: removable and can be refilled whenever needed
Steam Cleaner SGV 8/5 Classic
