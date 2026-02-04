SGV 8/5
The SGV 8/5 Classic is a steam cleaner and wet-dry vacuum cleaner in one device. It offers tremendous value as well as excellent cleaning performance, and sturdy construction.
The SGV 8/5 steam vacuum cleaner is designed to deliver exceptional cleaning results with ease. With a steam pressure of 116 psi and a hot water temperature of approximately 158°F, this efficient cleaner ensures powerful performance. It offers three-stage steam flow control, allowing you to adjust the intensity based on your cleaning needs. Say goodbye to chemical cleaners as the SGV 8/5 provides an environmentally friendly and chemical-free cleaning experience. Its self-cleaning function ensures long-lasting hygienic cleanliness, making maintenance hassle-free. Using this machine is a breeze, thanks to the intuitive display that shows the operating status and any service/error messages. The EASY dial allows you to quickly and effortlessly select from seven different steam/vacuum operating modes. During operation, the ergonomic steam/suction gun provides direct and flexible control over steam flow, rinsing mode, and vacuum function. Additionally, the SGV 8/5 is suitable for noise-sensitive areas, thanks to its energy-efficient and noise-reduced eco!efficiency mode.
Features and benefits
Integrated accessory storage
Specifications
Technical data
|Steam pressure (psi)
|max. 116
|Heating time (min)
|7
|Boiler temperature (°F)
|max. 343
|Fresh water tank (gal)
|1.5
|Dirty water tank (gal)
|1.3
|Steam boiler (gal)
|0.9
|Length of cord (ft)
|24.6
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60 - 60
|Color
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|86
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|96.1
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|113.8
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|25.2 x 19.5 x 38
Accessories
- Hand tool: 150 mm
Equipment
- Tank: removable and can be refilled whenever needed
Videos
Accessories
Find parts for SGV 8/5 Classic
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.