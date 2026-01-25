This vacuum allows the operator to move around quickly and easily allowing for maximum productivity. To take full advantage of this productivity, we have fitted the BV 7/1 HEPA with a lightweight, ergonomic backpack harness for hours of pain-free operation. The standard HEPA-level filter ensures that this vac is leaving the air in your facility clean and healthy. Clean quietly without worrying about being a noisy distraction. Operating at a mere 67 dBA, this powerful vacuum is quiet, making it perfect for daytime cleaning.