BV 7/1 HEPA Backpack Vacuum
Breathe easier with HEPA-level filtration standard on the productive BV 7/1 HEPA backpack vacuum.
This vacuum allows the operator to move around quickly and easily allowing for maximum productivity. To take full advantage of this productivity, we have fitted the BV 7/1 HEPA with a lightweight, ergonomic backpack harness for hours of pain-free operation. The standard HEPA-level filter ensures that this vac is leaving the air in your facility clean and healthy. Clean quietly without worrying about being a noisy distraction. Operating at a mere 67 dBA, this powerful vacuum is quiet, making it perfect for daytime cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|110 / 120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Inner Diameter (in)
|1.5
|Length of cord (ft)
|50
|Operating noise level (dB(A))
|67
|Air flow (cfm)
|112
|Waterlift (in)
|104
|Amps (W)
|1295
|Debris bag size (gal)
|1.5
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|21
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|21
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|8.5 x 8.8 x 19.8
Equipment
- Suction hose length: 5 ft
- Filtration level: HEPA
Accessories
