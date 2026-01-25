BV 7/1 HEPA Backpack Vacuum

Breathe easier with HEPA-level filtration standard on the productive BV 7/1 HEPA backpack vacuum.

This vacuum allows the operator to move around quickly and easily allowing for maximum productivity. To take full advantage of this productivity, we have fitted the BV 7/1 HEPA with a lightweight, ergonomic backpack harness for hours of pain-free operation. The standard HEPA-level filter ensures that this vac is leaving the air in your facility clean and healthy. Clean quietly without worrying about being a noisy distraction. Operating at a mere 67 dBA, this powerful vacuum is quiet, making it perfect for daytime cleaning.

Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 110 / 120
Cartridge filter PES (Hz) 50 / 60
Inner Diameter (in) 1.5
Length of cord (ft) 50
Operating noise level (dB(A)) 67
Air flow (cfm) 112
Waterlift (in) 104
Amps (W) 1295
Debris bag size (gal) 1.5
Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb) 21
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 21
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 8.5 x 8.8 x 19.8

Equipment

  • Suction hose length: 5 ft
  • Filtration level: HEPA
Accessories
