Thanks to the standard HEPA 14 filter with a filtration and separation degree of 99.995%, our T 11/1 Classic HEPA canister vacuum easily satisfies safety standards in hygienically sensitive areas, such as doctors' offices or hospitals. The filter traps even tiny particles, including viruses, aerosols, and germs, down to the micrometer level, and is certified according to the rigorous DIN EN 1822:2019 standard. This robust, highly durable, and extremely economical vacuum generates a powerful 228 mbar (or 22.8 kPa) of suction from its 850-watt motor, ensuring superb cleaning results with a very low operating noise of only 64 dB(A). This means it can be used without issue at any time of day where quiet operation is required. With an 11-liter container capacity, a low weight of just 9.7 lbs, a practical carrying handle, and an ergonomic design, the stable T 11/1 Classic HEPA is compact, easy to transport, and allows for continuous, fatigue-free work. Accessories, including the suction tube and floor nozzle, can be conveniently stored on the unit, and a fleece filter bag is included.