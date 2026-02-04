T 11/1 Classic HEPA Commercial Canister Vacuum
Hygienic and economical, the T 11/1 Classic HEPA commercial canister vacuum offers high suction power, a true HEPA 14 filter, low weight, and an excellent value.
Thanks to the standard HEPA 14 filter with a filtration and separation degree of 99.995%, our T 11/1 Classic HEPA canister vacuum easily satisfies safety standards in hygienically sensitive areas, such as doctors' offices or hospitals. The filter traps even tiny particles, including viruses, aerosols, and germs, down to the micrometer level, and is certified according to the rigorous DIN EN 1822:2019 standard. This robust, highly durable, and extremely economical vacuum generates a powerful 228 mbar (or 22.8 kPa) of suction from its 850-watt motor, ensuring superb cleaning results with a very low operating noise of only 64 dB(A). This means it can be used without issue at any time of day where quiet operation is required. With an 11-liter container capacity, a low weight of just 9.7 lbs, a practical carrying handle, and an ergonomic design, the stable T 11/1 Classic HEPA is compact, easy to transport, and allows for continuous, fatigue-free work. Accessories, including the suction tube and floor nozzle, can be conveniently stored on the unit, and a fleece filter bag is included.
Features and benefits
Ultra-efficient HEPA 14 filterFor the highest safety standards in hygienically sensitive areas. High filtration and separation degree of 99.995% withholds tiny particles. Certified in accordance with test standard DIN EN 1822:2019.
Lightweight designEffortless, also one-handed transport over ledges and steps. Lower weight with identical container volume compared to competitor models. Designed for long periods of fatigue-free use.
Very low operating noise of only 64 dB(A)Ideal for working in noise-sensitive areas and at night. Low operating noise protects the user.
Specifications
Technical data
|Air flow (cfm)
|89
|Waterlift (mm)
|2325
|Container capacity (gal)
|2.9
|Standard nominal width (in)
|1.38
|Length of cord (ft)
|33
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|64
|Color
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|9.7
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|12.9
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|14.6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|11.2 x 15.2 x 15.2
Accessories
- Bend: Plastic
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protective filter
- HEPA-filter Type: HEPA 14 Filter
Equipment
- Cable hook
- Integrated accessory storage
Cleaning application
- Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
- Versatile and can be used in places with high hygienic requirements
- For all hard surfaces, e.g. tiles, natural stone, PVC, linoleum.
- Carpeted floors
- Healthcare facilities
Accessories
Find parts for T 11/1 Classic HEPA Commercial Canister Vacuum
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.