Ranger
The Ranger upright vacuum offers reliable performance and durability with a 12-inch cleaning path, proven impeller style vacuum technology, and flat-to-floor cleaning.
The Kärcher Ranger upright vacuum cleaner provides professional-grade features with reliable performance and durability. For hotels seeking a sustainable vacuum to keep lobbies, entry areas, hallways, and guest rooms clean, the Ranger is a great, economical solution. It features a proven, energy efficient impeller-style vacuum system. The yellow foot pedal enables the operator to clean under beds and furniture by running the vacuum flat-to-floor. A dial on the base of the machine allows for manual height adjustment, making it easy to transition between carpet and hard floor surfaces. Other features include a long-life belt, a clean-out door under the vacuum head, and a quick-change power cord. Additionally, a safety mechanism prevents damage to the vacuum if debris gets caught in the brush. When providing a pleasant guest journey is important, consider the Kärcher Ranger upright vacuum cleaner – the best commercial entry level vacuum in the market. CRI Certified.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Working width (in)
|12
|Air flow (cfm)
|57.2
|Container capacity (gal)
|1.4
|Quantity of motors
|1
|Practical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|2510
|Length of cord (ft)
|25
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|78
|Color
|Black
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|13.4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|15 x 13 x 46
See the Kärcher Ranger in Action!
Easy to Maintain
Keeping a vacuum roller brush clear of obstruction is important for continual cleaning. That's why the Ranger features a tool-free brush removal system, allowing you to easily remove tangled debris. Additionally, a safety mechanism is built in to prevent damage to the vacuum if debris gets caught in the brush.
Flat-to-Floor Cleaning
Cleaning under beds and other furniture is easy with the Kärcher Ranger upright vacuum cleaner. Simply press the yellow foot pedal and tip the handle down to get into hard-to-reach areas.
Easy Vacuum Bag Replacement
For better air flow with the Kärcher Ranger upright vacuum, replacing the 5.6-quart vacuum dust bag can be done quickly and easily. Simply unzip the front compartment and remove the top-fill bag to replace with a fresh bag. Within minutes, you'll be back cleaning. HEPA rated vacuum bag comes standard.
Adjustable Brush Height
Transitioning between various carpet pile heights and hard floor surfaces can be done easily. With the simple turn of a dial, an operator can manually adjust the brush height to accommodate different types of flooring. Setting the handle in an upright position will automatically lift the brush from the floor, helping to extend its useful life.
