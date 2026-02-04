Experience unparalleled flexibility, productivity, and safety with the Kärcher Sensor Bp cordless vacuum. Powered by our Battery Power+ platform, this professional-grade vacuum offers up to 50% time savings by eliminating the hassles of power cords, enabling you to move freely and clean more efficiently. With a high productivity rate and up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge, the Sensor Bp is perfect for carpet and hard floor surfaces in hospitality, education, healthcare, and retail environments. Boasting a 5.6 quart dust bag, you can enjoy uninterrupted cleaning sessions without frequent emptying. Upgrade your cleaning game and enjoy the freedom and flexibility of cordless vacuuming with the Sensor Bp from Kärcher. Experience unmatched performance and quality, without the hassle of cords.