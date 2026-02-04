Sensor® S15

The Sensor® S upright vacuum with a 15-inch cleaning path has a proven reputation for reliability, performance, and ease of maintenance.

The industry’s most dependable workhorse vacuum, the Sensor® S is a trusted upright vacuum with a proven reputation of reliability, performance, and ease of maintenance. With a single-motor design and a light handle weight, this machine is comfortable to operate and provides optimal performance. With 1,200 watts of power, the Sensor® S’s vacuum motor pulls even more dirt and grime from your carpets. This machine utilizes a single motor to cut down on weight in order to reduce operator fatigue and increase productivity.

Specifications

Technical data

Phase (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 120
Cartridge filter PES (Hz) 60
Working width (in) 15
Quantity of motors 1
Length of cord (ft) 40
Operating noise level (dB(A)) 69
Waterlift (in) 90
Air flow (cfm) 105
Amps (W) 1200
Debris bag size (l) 5.3
Practical working capacity (ft²/hr) 3137
Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb) 16.5
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 15 x 11 x 46
Accessories
Find parts for Sensor® S15

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.