The 120 V Sensor® S2 12 HEPA is the market leader in cleaning performance and reliability. HEPA final stage filtration comes standard on every vacuum for optimum indoor air quality. With a low noise level of only 67 dB(A), the Sensor® S2 12 HEPA is extremely quiet and can be used for daytime cleaning in noise-sensitive areas. This lightweight and quiet upright vacuum is the perfect cleaning tool for those working in hospitality, education, healthcare, and senior living facilities.