Sensor® S2 12 HEPA (240V)

The 240 V Sensor® S2 12 HEPA with 12-inch cleaning path is a reliable upright vac, perfect for daytime cleaning in noise-sensitive areas.

The 240 V Sensor® S2 12 HEPA is the market leader in cleaning performance and reliability. HEPA final stage filtration comes standard on every vacuum for optimum indoor air quality. With a low noise level of only 67 dB(A), the Sensor® S2 12 HEPA is extremely quiet and can be used for daytime cleaning in noise-sensitive areas. This lightweight and quiet upright vacuum is the perfect cleaning tool for those working in hospitality, education, healthcare, and senior living facilities.

Specifications

Technical data

Phase (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 230 / 240
Cartridge filter PES (Hz) 50 / 60
Working width (in) 12
Quantity of motors 1
Length of cord (ft) 40
Operating noise level (dB(A)) 67
Waterlift (in) 90
Air flow (cfm) 105
Amps (hp) 1.6
Debris bag size (gal) 1.4
Practical working capacity (ft²/hr) 2510
Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb) 23
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 23
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 12 x 11 x 46
Accessories
