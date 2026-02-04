Sensor® S2 14 HEPA
The Sensor® S2 14 HEPA with 14-inch cleaning path is a reliable upright vac, perfect for daytime cleaning in noise-sensitive areas.
The Sensor® S2 14 HEPA is the market leader in cleaning performance and reliability. HEPA final stage filtration comes standard on every vacuum for optimum indoor air quality. With a low noise level of only 67 dB(A), the Sensor® S2 14 HEPA is extremely quiet and can be used for daytime cleaning in noise-sensitive areas. This lightweight and quiet upright vacuum is the perfect cleaning tool for those working in hospitality, education, healthcare, and senior living facilities.
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Working width (in)
|14
|Quantity of motors
|1
|Length of cord (ft)
|40
|Operating noise level (dB(A))
|67
|Waterlift (in)
|90
|Air flow (cfm)
|105
|Amps (hp)
|1.6
|Debris bag size (gal)
|1.4
|Practical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|2917
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|24
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|24
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|14 x 11 x 46
Accessories
