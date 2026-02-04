With a proven reputation of reliability, performance, and ease of maintenance the Sensor® XP 12 is the industry-leading vacuum for reliability and convenience. Featuring automatic brush-height adjustment, this machine efficiently removes soils that could ruin your carpets and hard floors, which saves you time and money. Trust the Sensor® XP 12 to clean your floors efficiently and reliably for many years to come. With 1,200 watts of power, the Sensor® XP’s vacuum motor pulls even more dirt and grime from your carpets. This machine utilizes a single 1.6 hp motor to cut down on handle weight in order to reduce operator fatigue and increase productivity.