Sensor® XP 15

Increase your productivity with the Sensor® XP. This upright vacuum with 15-inch cleaning path is the industry standard and features automatic brush-height adjustment.

With a proven reputation of reliability, performance, and ease of maintenance the Sensor® XP 15 is the industry-leading vacuum for reliability and convenience. Featuring automatic brush-height adjustment, this machine efficiently removes soils that could ruin your carpets and hard floors, which saves you time and money. Trust the Sensor® XP 15 to clean your floors efficiently and reliably for many years to come. With 1,200 watts of power, the Sensor® XP’s vacuum motor pulls even more dirt and grime from your carpets. This machine utilizes a single 1.6 hp motor to cut down on handle weight in order to reduce operator fatigue and increase productivity.

Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 110
Working width (in) 15
Quantity of motors 1
Length of cord (ft) 40
Operating noise level (dB(A)) 69
Air flow (cfm) 105
Amps (kW) 1.19
Debris bag size (gal) 1.4
Practical working capacity (ft²/hr) 3451
Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb) 24
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 24
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 15 x 11 x 46
