Sensor® XP 18
Increase your productivity with the Sensor® XP. This upright vacuum with 18-inch cleaning path is the industry standard and features automatic brush-height adjustment.
With a proven reputation of reliability, performance, and ease of maintenance the Sensor® XP 18 is the industry-leading vacuum for reliability and convenience. Featuring automatic brush-height adjustment, this machine efficiently removes soils that could ruin your carpets and hard floors, which saves you time and money. Trust the Sensor® XP 18 to clean your floors efficiently and reliably for many years to come. With 1,200 watts of power, the Sensor® XP’s vacuum motor pulls even more dirt and grime from your carpets. This machine utilizes a single 1.6 hp motor to cut down on handle weight in order to reduce operator fatigue and increase productivity.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|110
|Working width (in)
|18
|Quantity of motors
|1
|Length of cord (ft)
|40
|Operating noise level (dB(A))
|69
|Air flow (cfm)
|105
|Amps (kW)
|1.19
|Debris bag size (gal)
|1.4
|Practical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|3659
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|24
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|24
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|18 x 11 x 46
