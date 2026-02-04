Versamatic® HEPA 14

Cleaner air and cleaner floors. This 14-inch upright vacuum comes standard with HEPA grade filtration. The sanitary choice that lasts.

The Versamatic® HEPA 14-inch upright vacuum combines the legendary performance and reliability of the Versamatic® with HEPA grade filtration. For decades, Kärcher has been building the longest lasting most durable vacuums on the market. The Versamatic® HEPA will help to extend the life of your carpet while improving your indoor air quality with its standard HEPA filtration. Make the investment in a quality dual-motor machine to increase your productivity for years of trouble-free service. Precision engineering and durable construction enable this vacuum to withstand years of daily use.

Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 110 / 120
Working width (in) 14
Air flow (cfm) 117
Waterlift (in) 92
Container capacity (gal) 1.4
Quantity of motors 2
Practical working capacity (ft²/hr) 3104
Length of cord (ft) 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 69.5
Color anthracite
Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb) 28
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 14 x 11 x 48

Accessories

  • Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Filter bag material: Fleece
Cleaning application
  • Building Service Contractors
  • Hotels
  • Hospitality
  • Retail
  • Healthcare facilities
Accessories
Find parts for Versamatic® HEPA 14

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.