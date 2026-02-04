The Versamatic® HEPA 18-inch upright vacuum combines the legendary performance and reliability of the Versamatic® with HEPA grade filtration. For decades, Kärcher has been building the longest lasting most durable vacuums on the market. The Versamatic® HEPA will help to extend the life of your carpet while improving your indoor air quality with its standard HEPA filtration. Make the investment in a quality dual-motor machine to increase your productivity for years of trouble-free service. Precision engineering and durable construction enable this vacuum to withstand years of daily use.