Versamatic® HEPA 18
Cleaner air and cleaner floors. This 18-inch upright vacuum comes standard with HEPA grade filtration. The sanitary choice that lasts.
The Versamatic® HEPA 18-inch upright vacuum combines the legendary performance and reliability of the Versamatic® with HEPA grade filtration. For decades, Kärcher has been building the longest lasting most durable vacuums on the market. The Versamatic® HEPA will help to extend the life of your carpet while improving your indoor air quality with its standard HEPA filtration. Make the investment in a quality dual-motor machine to increase your productivity for years of trouble-free service. Precision engineering and durable construction enable this vacuum to withstand years of daily use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|110 / 120
|Working width (in)
|18
|Air flow (cfm)
|117
|Waterlift (in)
|92
|Container capacity (gal)
|1.4
|Quantity of motors
|2
|Practical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|3881
|Length of cord (ft)
|40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|70
|Color
|anthracite
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|24
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|18 x 11 x 48
Accessories
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Filter bag material: Fleece
Cleaning application
- Building Service Contractors
- Hotels
- Hospitality
- Retail
- Healthcare facilities
Accessories
