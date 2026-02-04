CV 66/2
The CV 66/2 wide area brush-type vacuum cleaner is suitable for cleaning of medium-sized carpet surfaces. Due to its dual counter rotating brush rolling system, swimming stored brush head and the height adjustable handle the unit is extremely convenient and ergonomical.
Maximize your cleaning productivity for medium sized areas with the RS26 Dual Vacuum. This powerful machine features a 26-inch cleaning path and dual counter-rotating brushes that agitate and lift both sides of the carpet nap, removing 50% more soil in a single pass. Designed for efficiency, the RS26 covers up to 9,300 sq ft/hr, making quick work of medium to large areas. The innovative floating brush deck automatically adjusts to maintain constant contact with the carpet, ensuring a deep clean without any manual adjustments. Maneuverability is effortless thanks to extra-large 10-inch rear wheels and two large front casters, which reduce operator fatigue. The ergonomic soft-grip handle offers multiple positions to minimize skeletal and muscular strain. For detailed cleaning, optional accessory tools can be attached directly to the machine, eliminating the need to search for a different vacuum. When the job is done, the handle folds over the bag housing for compact storage. The machine also features an easy-access bag housing with a 98% filtration bag to improve air quality.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|110
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Working width (in)
|26
|Air flow (cfm)
|129
|Container capacity (gal)
|9
|Power (HP)
|0.5
|Practical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|9300
|Length of cord (ft)
|75
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Color
|Black
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|151
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|51.5 x 30.5 x 44
Accessories
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Filter bag material: Paper
Accessories
Find parts for CV 66/2 Wide-Area Vacuum
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.