Maximize your cleaning productivity for medium sized areas with the RS26 Dual Vacuum. This powerful machine features a 26-inch cleaning path and dual counter-rotating brushes that agitate and lift both sides of the carpet nap, removing 50% more soil in a single pass. Designed for efficiency, the RS26 covers up to 9,300 sq ft/hr, making quick work of medium to large areas. The innovative floating brush deck automatically adjusts to maintain constant contact with the carpet, ensuring a deep clean without any manual adjustments. Maneuverability is effortless thanks to extra-large 10-inch rear wheels and two large front casters, which reduce operator fatigue. The ergonomic soft-grip handle offers multiple positions to minimize skeletal and muscular strain. For detailed cleaning, optional accessory tools can be attached directly to the machine, eliminating the need to search for a different vacuum. When the job is done, the handle folds over the bag housing for compact storage. The machine also features an easy-access bag housing with a 98% filtration bag to improve air quality.