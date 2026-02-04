Mississippi
Stop wash water from flowing down a drain or away from your area by collecting the wastewater from pressure washing. As EPA laws become more prevalent and strive to conserve water quality, contract cleaners and construction sites will need to recover their wash water and runoff.
Eliminate the problem of run off water with the Mississippi Recovery series that is capable of recovering and transferring up to 30 GPM of water and transferring to a holding tank. Its small footprint allows the Mississippi to be mounted on a trailer. Paired directly with the Mosmatic surface cleaner and a pressure washer for a simple and mobile closed loop system. Be fully in control of water flow with the optional water dikes and drain covers to stop water from flowing down a drain or away from your site.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|115 / 115
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60 / 60
Videos
Find parts for Mississippi Water Recovery System
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.