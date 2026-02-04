KB 5 (White)
Now in white! For effective intermediate cleaning: The KB 5 cordless electric broom is quickly ready to use and features exceptional cleaning performance in the smallest of spaces.
The KB 5 cordless electric broom is an ideal intermediate cleaning device for hard floors and low-pile rugs and carpets. The KB 5 is powered by a lithium-ion battery and provides exceptional cleaning performance in a compact design. This lightweight and space-saving cordless electric broom completely removes visible dirt with its universal brush. Thanks to its flexible double joint, it can effortlessly fit between chairs and under furniture, cleans staircases with no problems and sweeps effectively up to edges. It can be used to work ergonomically without having to bend down and boasts an automatic on/off function as well as a convenient waste container that can be removed from the side. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Kärcher Adaptive Cleaning SystemReliably removes dirt and debris on hard floors and low-pile rugs/carpet. Innovative movable sweeping rim for optimal dirt pick-up. Improved interior geometry for optimal dirt collection.
Dirt container is easy to remove and cleanQuick and easy emptying without coming into contact with dirt
Flexible double jointThe handle can be moved effortlessly in all directions. Easy to maneuver. Navigate between furniture and chairs.
Automatic on/off switch
- Switch on by pulling back the handle
- Fast and intuitive
- No need to bend down
Universal brush
- For optimum dirt pick-up both on hard floors and low-pile carpets
- Allows easy removal of hairs
- Also allows sweeping close to edges
Universal brush is easy to remove and replace
- Quick and easy with one hand.
- Facilitates cleaning of the universal brush.
Lithium-ion battery technology
- The battery runs up to 30 minutes when cleaning hard floors
- Without memory effect.
- Easy to charge – always ready to use
Space-saving storage
- Small footprint takes up little space, even in small cupboards
- Can be kept wherever it is needed in the home
Parking position
- No cumbersome storage hanger – simply park and leave between cleanings
Lightweight design
- Easy to transport and maneuver.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered devices
|Working width of universal brush (in)
|8.27
|Dirt container capacity (oz)
|12.5
|Battery voltage (V)
|3.6
|Battery running time on hard floors (min)
|30
|Battery running time on carpets (min)
|20
|Battery type
|Lithium ion battery
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Color
|white
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|2.6
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|3.1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|8.5 x 9.1 x 44.1
Accessories
- Battery charger
Equipment
- Standard brush: removable
- Universal brush: removable
Videos
Cleaning application
- Hard floors
- Low-pile carpets
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc)
- Stairs and edges
