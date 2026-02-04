CVH 2
Powerful problem-solver: The battery-powered CVH 2 is a lightweight, compact handheld vacuum that is perfect for daily cleaning tasks in the kitchen, living room, bedroom and car.
The Kärcher CVH 2 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner is the perfect device for small cleaning tasks. With 8W suction power, it effortlessly sucks up dust from tables, upholstery, and shelves, even removing light dirt from crevices and edges. The practical 2-in-1 crevice nozzle is ideal for cleaning crevices and comes with a small brush. The soft bristles easily remove dust from surfaces and electronic devices without scratching. Weighing only 1.4 pounds, this handheld vacuum is super lightweight, compact, and extremely handy. It has a 5 oz dust container for collecting dirt, eliminating the need for a vacuum bag. The container features a HEPA 12 hygiene filter that filters up to 99.5% of dirt particles smaller than 0.3 µm. This filter is enclosed in a steel mesh filter that captures larger debris. After cleaning, the container can be easily opened, emptied, and rinsed with water. The vacuum can be used for up to 10 minutes on a single charge. An LED indicator below the power button provides battery status information. The battery can be recharged using the USB cable and wall adapter. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which areknown to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .
Features and benefits
Lightweight and compactEffortlessly carry out small everyday cleaning tasks.
Ready to use immediatelyCan be used at any time and anywhere thanks to the compact design and simple use of accessories.
Two-step filter systemIdeal combination of fine steel mesh for coarse dirt and hair, as well as the HEPA filter (EN 1822:1998).
High cleaning performance
- Optimal suction power for all types of smaller cleaning tasks.
Washable filter and dust container
- Easy to clean under running water and can be reused.
Practical accessories
- Suitable for delicate surfaces and hard-to-reach areas.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered devices
|Container (l)
|0.15
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|78
|Run time min. mode (min)
|10
|Battery type
|Lithium ion battery
|Battery voltage (V)
|7.2
|Voltage (V)
|7.2
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|2
|Battery charging time with standard charger (h)
|4
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|1.4
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|2.6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|13 x 3 x 3
Accessories
- 2-in-1 crevice nozzle
- HEPA-filter Type: EPA 12 filter
Videos
Cleaning application
- Upholstery
- Vehicle interior
