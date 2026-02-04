The Kärcher CVH 2 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner is the perfect device for small cleaning tasks. With 8W suction power, it effortlessly sucks up dust from tables, upholstery, and shelves, even removing light dirt from crevices and edges. The practical 2-in-1 crevice nozzle is ideal for cleaning crevices and comes with a small brush. The soft bristles easily remove dust from surfaces and electronic devices without scratching. Weighing only 1.4 pounds, this handheld vacuum is super lightweight, compact, and extremely handy. It has a 5 oz dust container for collecting dirt, eliminating the need for a vacuum bag. The container features a HEPA 12 hygiene filter that filters up to 99.5% of dirt particles smaller than 0.3 µm. This filter is enclosed in a steel mesh filter that captures larger debris. After cleaning, the container can be easily opened, emptied, and rinsed with water. The vacuum can be used for up to 10 minutes on a single charge. An LED indicator below the power button provides battery status information. The battery can be recharged using the USB cable and wall adapter. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which areknown to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .