The battery-powered WD 2-18 wet and dry vacuum cleaner runs on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform and offers maximum flexibility, compact design and freedom of movement. The device perfectly combines a 5.9 ft. long suction hose and a floor nozzle to remove wet, fine or coarse dirt in no time at all. The device is also equipped with a robust and shock-resistant 3 gallon plastic container as well as a fleece filter bag. The suction hose storage is space-saving; simply hang it securely on the device head. Further features include a blower function for areas where vacuuming is not possible, a storage shelf for tools and small items, a rotary switch to easily turn the device on and off, an ergonomically-formed carrying handle as well as a "Pull & Push" locking system that allows the container to be easily opened and closed. The parking position provided on the bumper allows the tubes and floor nozzle to also be stored quickly and conveniently when taking a short break from work. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.