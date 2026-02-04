WD 2-18 Cordless Wet/Dry Vac Set
Kit consisting of the WD 2-18 Cordless Wet/dry Vacuum, 18V / 2.5 Ah Kärcher battery and 18V fast charger
The battery-powered WD 2-18 wet and dry vacuum cleaner runs on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform and offers maximum flexibility, compact design and freedom of movement. The device perfectly combines a 5.9 ft. long suction hose and a floor nozzle to remove wet, fine or coarse dirt in no time at all. The device is also equipped with a robust and shock-resistant 3 gallon plastic container as well as a fleece filter bag. The suction hose storage is space-saving; simply hang it securely on the device head. Further features include a blower function for areas where vacuuming is not possible, a storage shelf for tools and small items, a rotary switch to easily turn the device on and off, an ergonomically-formed carrying handle as well as a "Pull & Push" locking system that allows the container to be easily opened and closed. The parking position provided on the bumper allows the tubes and floor nozzle to also be stored quickly and conveniently when taking a short break from work. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
18 V Battery Power exchangeable batteryMakes it possible to work without the need for a power supply and therefore achieve maximum freedom of movement. Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity. Compatible with all devices in the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform.
Built in accessory storageSpace-saving, secure and on-board accessories storage. Compact device storage.
Hose storage on the device headThe suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head. Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Storage shelf
- For the safe storage of tool and small parts such as screws or nails.
Integrated blower function
- Blower function quickly moves dirt and debris from hard-to-reach areas
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g., from a gravel bed.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- Great cleaning results: wheather dry, wet, coarse, or fine dirt
- Maximum convenience and flexibility when vacuuming.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For easy container opening and closing.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Unit is easy and convenient to carry
Cleaning application
- Driveway
- Areas around the home and garden
- Tool shed
- Vehicle interior
- Liquids
- Garage
- Basement
- Entrance areas