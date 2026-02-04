WD 4
The WD 4 (2025) wet and dry vacuum cleaner provides especially powerful suction and now includes a blower function. Switch from dry to wet vacuuming without removing the filter. Made in Romania
Tackle the toughest cleaning jobs with the Kärcher WD 4, a wet and dry vacuum cleaner designed to be used on car, garage, and yard jobs that your standard vac can't handle. This machine is powered by a 1100w motor, which works alongside a robust 5.3 gallon (20l) container to pick up anything from light dust to heavy rubble and liquid. Updated in 2025 to include a blower function. Switch seamlessly between wet and dry debris thanks to its clever flat pleated filter system, which also makes it easy to change the filter without coming into contact with the dirt. Special floor nozzles make vacuuming effortless, whatever the job. Its compact size means that the WD 4 is easy to transport and store, with all its accessories safely stowed on-board so they're close to hand when you need them. It comes with a 7.5 ft. (2.2m) suction hose, (2x) 1.8 ft. (0.5m) suction tubes, hand nozzle, crevice nozzle, a wet/dry floor nozzle, automotive style pleated filter, and a fleece filter bag. German Engineering. 100% Quality Tested. Made in Romania. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. Formore information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov
Features and benefits
Patented filter removal technologyTop mounted filter allows quick and easy removal from the filter box – without coming into contact with dirt. No need to open the tank. For wet and dry vacuuming without additional filter replacement.
Hose storage on the device headThe suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head. Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Practical cable and accessory storageSpace-saving, secure and on-board accessories storage. The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Fleece filter bag with a practical locking system
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material
- For longer lasting suction power and high dust retention capacity.
Integrated blower function
- Blower function quickly moves dirt and debris from hard-to-reach areas
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g., from a gravel bed.
Practical storage position
- Quick and easy intermediate storage of suction tube and floor nozzle during work interruptions.
Storage shelf
- For safely storing tools and small parts such as screws and nails.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
Removable handle
- Offers the possibility of attaching different nozzles directly to the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming even in the tightest of spaces.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- Great cleaning results: wheather dry, wet, coarse, or fine dirt
- Maximum convenience and flexibility when vacuuming.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1100
|Suction Power (W)
|240
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 250
|Air flow (cfm)
|max. 152
|Dirt container capacity (gal)
|5.3
|Container material
|Plastic
|Color component
|Device head yellow Container yellow Device bumper yellow
|Power cable (ft)
|26.25
|Standard accessory ID (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Color
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|15.9
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|22.7
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|15.1 x 14.4 x 20.7
Accessories
- Suction hose length: 7.2 ft
- Suction hose type: with bent handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 1.64 ft
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Flat pleated filter: 1 Piece(s), Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
Equipment
- On/Off switch
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Videos
Cleaning application
- Terrace
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Workshop
- Basement
- Liquids
- Entrance areas
- Driveway
Accessories
Find parts for WD 4
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.