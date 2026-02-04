Tackle the toughest cleaning jobs with the Kärcher WD 4, a wet and dry vacuum cleaner designed to be used on car, garage, and yard jobs that your standard vac can't handle. This machine is powered by a 1100w motor, which works alongside a robust 5.3 gallon (20l) container to pick up anything from light dust to heavy rubble and liquid. Updated in 2025 to include a blower function. Switch seamlessly between wet and dry debris thanks to its clever flat pleated filter system, which also makes it easy to change the filter without coming into contact with the dirt. Special floor nozzles make vacuuming effortless, whatever the job. Its compact size means that the WD 4 is easy to transport and store, with all its accessories safely stowed on-board so they're close to hand when you need them. It comes with a 7.5 ft. (2.2m) suction hose, (2x) 1.8 ft. (0.5m) suction tubes, hand nozzle, crevice nozzle, a wet/dry floor nozzle, automotive style pleated filter, and a fleece filter bag. German Engineering. 100% Quality Tested. Made in Romania. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. Formore information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov