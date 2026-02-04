WV 1 Plus (Black)
Now available in black! With the WV 1 Plus Window Vac and included accessories, you can clean your windows effortlessly and three times faster than before, with streak-free results.
The WV 1 Plus Window Vac from Kärcher ensures streak-free, clean windows, and also saves lots of time and effort. The intelligent combination of spray bottle and wiper guarantees extremely effective cleaning. The reliable and handy device simply vacuums up water/cleaning fluid from windows and other flat surfaces – leaving no drips of dirty water and no streaks. When compared with conventional methods, manual cleaning is noticeably easier and three times faster than before. The convenient battery operation and the compact design guarantee maximum flexibility when cleaning all of your windows and flat surfaces around the home. Try it out and see for yourself! WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Lightweight designSits comfortably and easily in your hand without creating fatigue.
Compact and user-friendlyThe small device now makes cleaning smooth surfaces even easier.
LED displayAn LED display is integrated into the on/off switch to let you know when the battery needs to be recharged.
Not just for windows
- The Window Vac can be used on all smooth surfaces such as tiles, mirrors and shower areas.
3X quicker
- Window cleaning is three times faster with the Window Vac than with traditional cleaning methods.
No drips. No streaks.
- The Window Vac delivers sparkling clean windows without streaks and prevents dripping on the floor or window sill.
Easy to empty
- The onboard tank is simple to empty and you never come into contact with the dirty water.
The original
- Kärcher invented the Window Vac and continues to deliver the highest level of innovation in window cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width of vacuum nozzle (in)
|9.84
|Dirty water container capacity (oz)
|3.38
|Battery run time (min)
|25
|Battery charging time (min)
|150
|Battery type
|Lithium ion battery
|Performance per battery charge (ft²)
|approx. 750
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Color
|Black
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|1.1
|Weight incl. battery (lb)
|1.1
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|3.1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|5.1 x 9.8 x 10.8
Accessories
- Charger: WV & KV battery charger (1 pc.)
- Spray bottle Standard with microfibre wiping cloth
Equipment
- Suction nozzle
Cleaning application
- Smooth surfaces
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Flat tiles
- Glass tables and countertops
- Wall tiles and grout
