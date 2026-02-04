The WV 1 Plus Window Vac from Kärcher ensures streak-free, clean windows, and also saves lots of time and effort. The intelligent combination of spray bottle and wiper guarantees extremely effective cleaning. The reliable and handy device simply vacuums up water/cleaning fluid from windows and other flat surfaces – leaving no drips of dirty water and no streaks. When compared with conventional methods, manual cleaning is noticeably easier and three times faster than before. The convenient battery operation and the compact design guarantee maximum flexibility when cleaning all of your windows and flat surfaces around the home. Try it out and see for yourself! WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.