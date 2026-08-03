PressurePro Facade Cleaner, gel RM 43, 20l
Powerful façade cleaner with gel formula. Removes soot, oil, grease and environmental stains. Suitable for façades clad with stone, brick, rough-cast plaster, plastic, wood and glass.
Our gel-like PressurePro Facade Cleaner RM 43 is the comprehensive cleaning solution to protect house facades from weather and other influences in the long term, to retain their value and to reduce expensive renovation measures. Whether it's stone, clinker, rough-cast plaster, plastic, wood or glass facades: rain and moisture affect them just as much as heat and drought, wind, hail, snow and ice or exhaust fumes from traffic and emissions from heating systems and industry. The result is deposits and soiling; even moss, algae and fungi can take hold and cause lasting damage to the surface. Thanks to its gel consistency, PressurePro Facade Cleaner RM 43 adheres excellently to virtually any type of surface and reliably and effectively removes soot, oil, grease and environmental pollution. It is, of course, perfectly designed for efficient interaction with the tools from the Kärcher system solution for facade cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|14
|Weight (kg)
|23.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|24
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|260 x 230 x 420
Product
- Effective high-pressure detergent
- Loosens heavy oil, grease and mineral-based soiling
- Ideal for cleaning stone, clinker, rough-cast plaster, plastic, wood and glass facades.
- Very good adhesion properties, even on vertical surfaces, thanks to gel formula
- Gentle on materials
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
- NTA-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Compatible machines
- HD 10/15-4 Cage Food
- HD 10/21-4 S Plus
- HD 10/21-4M ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S Classic
- HD 4/10 X Classic *KAP
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack Plus
- HD 4/8 Classic
- HD 5/11 Cage Classic
- HD 5/11 P Plus
- HD 5/13 EX Plus Classic
- HD 5/15 C
- HD 6/15 G Classic
Application areas
- Façade cleaning