iSolar 400 Advanced

iSolar 400 brush for water flow rate of 700-1,000 l/h. The water-driven disc brush with a width of 400 mm cleans small to medium-sized photovoltaic systems. Also perfect for use on elevated systems.

The iSolar 400 water-driven disc brush is designed for high-pressure cleaners with a water flow rate of 700 to 1,000 l/h. The brush has a working width of 400 mm and is especially suited to cleaning smaller to medium-sized photovoltaic systems. Thanks to its light weight and easy handling, even elevated systems can be conveniently cleaned.

Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (Litres per hour) 700 / 1000
Inlet temperature (Celsius) Maximum 40
Connecting thread M 18
Diameter (Millimetre) 400
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 2.55
Application areas
  • Cleaning of solar panel systems
Accessories
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