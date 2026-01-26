PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110, 10Litre

For protection against lime deposits in the heating coil system (up to 150 °C) of hot water high-pressure cleaners. Ideal for use with medium to hard water.

With the special PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110 for use in applications with medium to hard water, hot water high-pressure cleaners and their most important components as well as water-conducting parts are reliably protected against lime deposits. As a result, the water flow through the heating coil is ensured and the unit performance remains constant, while users can save energy and massively reduce maintenance costs for time-consuming decalcification measures at the same time. The PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110 is HACCP-compliant and therefore suitable for use in food-processing companies.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (Litre) 10
Packaging unit (Unit) 1
pH 9
Weight (Kilogram) 10.17
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 10.993
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 230 x 188 x 307
PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110, 10Litre
PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110, 10Litre
PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110, 10Litre
Application areas
  • Transport and transportation equipment
  • Car/engine wash
  • Degreasing and phosphating
  • Surface degreasing
  • Machine maintenance, limescale protection
Accessories