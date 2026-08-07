System maintenance Adv. RM 111 ASF**1L, 1Litre
Maximum machine protection for hot water high-pressure cleaners with system care adaptation.
Maximum machine protection for hot water high-pressure cleaners with system care adaptation. Machine Protector Advance 2 RM 111 offers the following protective functions for your machine: Protection against lime deposits in heating coils (up to 150 °C), pump care additive for continuous lubrication and care of the high-pressure pump, protection against black water (rust generation in the heating coil with very soft water). Corrosion protection for all parts that come into contact with water.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (Litre)
|1
|Packaging unit (Unit)
|6
|pH
|12
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|1.1
Product
- With integrated corrosion protection for all components in contact with water
- Protection against heater coil corrosion with very soft water
- With pump care additives for continuous lubrication and care of the high-pressure pump
- Effectively prevents limescale deposits in hot water high-pressure cleaners
- Specially for devices with system care adaptation
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- NTA free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Transport and transportation equipment
- Car/engine wash
- Degreasing and phosphating
- Surface degreasing
- Machine maintenance, limescale protection and pump care