Maximum machine protection for hot water high-pressure cleaners with system care adaptation. Machine Protector Advance 2 RM 111 offers the following protective functions for your machine: Protection against lime deposits in heating coils (up to 150 °C), pump care additive for continuous lubrication and care of the high-pressure pump, protection against black water (rust generation in the heating coil with very soft water). Corrosion protection for all parts that come into contact with water.