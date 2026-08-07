System maintenance Adv. RM 111 ASF**1L, 1Litre

Maximum machine protection for hot water high-pressure cleaners with system care adaptation.

Maximum machine protection for hot water high-pressure cleaners with system care adaptation. Machine Protector Advance 2 RM 111 offers the following protective functions for your machine: Protection against lime deposits in heating coils (up to 150 °C), pump care additive for continuous lubrication and care of the high-pressure pump, protection against black water (rust generation in the heating coil with very soft water). Corrosion protection for all parts that come into contact with water.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (Litre) 1
Packaging unit (Unit) 6
pH 12
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 1.1
Product
  • With integrated corrosion protection for all components in contact with water
  • Protection against heater coil corrosion with very soft water
  • With pump care additives for continuous lubrication and care of the high-pressure pump
  • Effectively prevents limescale deposits in hot water high-pressure cleaners
  • Specially for devices with system care adaptation
  • Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
  • NTA free
System maintenance Adv. RM 111 ASF**1L, 1Litre
System maintenance Adv. RM 111 ASF**1L, 1Litre
System maintenance Adv. RM 111 ASF**1L, 1Litre
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Application areas
  • Transport and transportation equipment
  • Car/engine wash
  • Degreasing and phosphating
  • Surface degreasing
  • Machine maintenance, limescale protection and pump care