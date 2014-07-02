Anti-stick ironing soleplate for l 6006
Non-stick sole for the I 6006 pressurised steam iron with easy-glide stainless steel sole plate. Perfect for ironing delicate materials like silk, linen, black clothes or lace.
Perfect ironing results, from printed shirts to expensive lace. Non-stick sole for the I 6006 pressurised steam iron with easy-glide stainless steel sole plate looks after your clothes and gives you peace of mind. The Teflon sole plate is perfect for ironing delicate materials like silk, linen, black clothes, lace and shirts with overprints, and keeps them looking like new. The perfect solution for hassle-free ironing without shiny patches or iron marks.
Features and benefits
Steam outlets on the soleplate
- Optimal steam distribution
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|silver
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|285 x 135 x 19