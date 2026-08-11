Perfect for bike cleaning: with the accessories in the Bike accessory bag that are optimised for use with the Kärcher OC 3 and OC 4 low-pressure washers, bikes and bike equipment can be given a thorough yet gentle wash. The Multi Jet combines four spray types in a single nozzle, which can be adjusted simply by twisting the nozzle head. The specially shaped brush with soft bristles removes even stubborn dirt from hard-to-reach areas without scratching the paintwork. The foam jet and the Natural Bike Cleaner detergent with natural ingredients effectively remove typical bike dirt while protecting all components. The absorbent microfibre cloth ensures the final shine. Accessories can be stored neatly in the supplied bag, which is made from water-repellent fabric and even has space for additional small accessories.