The wiping cloth set contains 5 pairs (10 pieces) of microfibre wiping cloths for the RCW 2 window cleaning robot. They are specially designed to reliably clean windows, mirrors and all smooth hard surfaces in the home. Thanks to their exceptional absorbency, the cloths reliably remove light soiling and absorb large amounts of water and dirt. It is particularly easy to use thanks to the stretchy elastic band. The cloths can be easily slipped over the robot’s rotating discs. They sit firmly in place and do not slip during the cleaning process. The wiping cloths can be used on both sides and are machine washable at up to 40 °C without fabric softener.