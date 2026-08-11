Cleaning cloth set RCW 2
The high-quality microfibre cloth set for the RCW 2 window cleaning robot guarantees optimal cleaning results when caring for windows and glass surfaces.
The wiping cloth set contains 5 pairs (10 pieces) of microfibre wiping cloths for the RCW 2 window cleaning robot. They are specially designed to reliably clean windows, mirrors and all smooth hard surfaces in the home. Thanks to their exceptional absorbency, the cloths reliably remove light soiling and absorb large amounts of water and dirt. It is particularly easy to use thanks to the stretchy elastic band. The cloths can be easily slipped over the robot’s rotating discs. They sit firmly in place and do not slip during the cleaning process. The wiping cloths can be used on both sides and are machine washable at up to 40 °C without fabric softener.
Features and benefits
High-quality microfibre
- Dirt is removed optimally from the surface and collected in the cloth
- Can be washed in the washing machine at up to 40 °C.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Pair)
|5
|Fabric fibre composition
|80 % Polyester, 20 % Polyamid
|Colour
|White
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|300 x 60 x 60
Application areas
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Mirrors