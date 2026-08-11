Filter bag for Robot station
The high-quality fleece filter bag ensures easy and hygienic disposal of dirt and dust from the station. Suitable for the suction station of the RVC 3 Comfort and RVM 4 Comfort.
The filter bags made of tear-resistant fleece material are specially tailored to the suction stations of the RVC 3 Comfort and RVM 4 Comfort and impress with their extremely robust material and high dust retention. This ensures consistently high suction power for the station, allowing the robot vacuum cleaner to be used even more autonomously. Three bags are included in the scope of supply.
Features and benefits
Durable fleece material
- Tear-resistant fleece material that ensures excellent dust absorption and consistent performance, especially during prolonged use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|3
|Colour
|White
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|130 x 150 x 25
Application areas
- Hard floors
- On low-pile carpets