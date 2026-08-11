The powerful, robust flat jet nozzle made from aluminium and stainless steel can be used to clean virtually everything, e.g., industrial systems, injection moulds or robotic lawnmowers thanks to its compact dimensions. It not only removes heavy dirt with ease, but also delivers impressive results in narrow areas that are difficult to reach, such as in engine compartments. The rotatable nozzle in the trigger gun also enables the targeted, abrasive dry-ice blasting of areas and objects with complex geometries and made of different materials. Features a quick-change system – for quick, simple and comfortable handling.