Fleece filter bags KFI 117
Designed for the battery-powered WD 1 Compact Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner: The 3-ply fleece filter bag for long-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
For a powerful performance: The 3-ply fleece filter bags, which have been specially developed for the battery-powered WD 1 Compact Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner, are extremely tear-resistant and offer impressive dust retention and optimum suction power. They are also ideally suited to demanding applications, e.g. for the suction of moist dirt. Four bags are included in the scope of supply.
Features and benefits
Suitable for the Kärcher battery-powered WD 1 Compact Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner
Tear-resistant fleece material that is especially suited to demanding applications
3-ply fleece material for excellent dust retention and optimum suction power
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|550 x 100 x 120
Application areas
- Dry dirt
- Wet dirt