FR Classic surface cleaner

The ideal entry-level model in the Kärcher surface cleaner range for cleaning surfaces indoors and outdoors. With splash guard and up to 150 bar working pressure.

The FR Classic is the entry-level model in the Kärcher surface cleaner range for splash-proof cleaning of surfaces indoors and outdoors. This machine has an impressive working pressure of up to 150 bar and a water flow rate of 600 litres per hour at 40°C. Note: nozzle kit must be ordered separately.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread M 18
Weight (kg) 1,6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2,1
Compatible machines
Accessories