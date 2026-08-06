HEPA 13 filter LVS 1/1 Bp and LVS 1/2 Bp
HEPA 13 filter with a separation degree of 99.5% certified according to test standard DIN EN 1822:2019. For increasing the filter capacity and improving the blower air.
Our HEPA 13 filter retains minute particles measuring just a few micrometres thanks to its impressive separation degree of 99.95 percent. The high filter capacity means virtually all aerosols, viruses and germs are caught and are not released back into the ambient air. Certified according to test standard DIN EN 1822:2019, the HEPA 13 filter also meets the high safety standards in hygiene-sensitive areas.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|White
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|72 x 81 x 32