The robust LVS 1/1 Bp battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner offers excellent suction power and effectively removes dust and dirt. The Kärcher cyclone filter technology keeps suction power consistently high. Cordless, compact and manoeuvrable, the vacuum cleaner is ideal for spot cleaning in the hotel, catering, retail and building cleaning sectors. Thanks to its unrestricted freedom of movement, it is also perfect for cleaning stairs. The integrated HEPA 13 filter ensures the highest standards of hygiene. The suction power can be adjusted in three stages, and in just a few simple steps, the cylinder vacuum cleaner becomes a handheld vacuum cleaner for upholstery and various other surfaces. The waste container does not require any filter bags, saves costs and is sustainable. It can be emptied quickly and hygienically – without coming into direct contact with dirt. With the powerful Kärcher 18-volt rechargeable batteries, the vacuum cleaner achieves excellent cleaning results. A practical bracket ensures that the supplied crevice nozzle is always ready to hand. Note: the battery and quick charger are not included in the scope of supply and must be ordered separately. A large selection of nozzles and accessories (DN 35) can be ordered as optional extras.