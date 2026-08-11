LMO 4-18 Dual blade
No jagged blades of grass, no uneven patches left behind – the sharp steel lawn mower blade with a cutting width of 37 centimetres for the LMO 4-18 Dual makes sure of it.
The lawn is freshly mown and the clippings are all neatly caught in the grass catcher bag thanks to the carefully considered blade design – the perfect result for a day in the garden! It's all thanks to the sharp steel blade for the LMO 4-18 Dual battery lawn mower, which does not fray the grass or leave any uneven patches in the lawn. The blade reliably cuts to the required cutting height over a cutting width of 37 centimetres, leaving a lawn that is a joy to behold! Changing the lawn mower blade takes only a few simple steps.
Features and benefits
Extra sharp steel blade
- Use of high-grade steel ensures neat cutting results without any ragged blades of grass.
Easy blade change
- Few hand movements at just one screw and the blade is replaced.
Effective shape
- The carefully designed shape of the blade ensures clippings land in the grass catcher bag.
Perfectly matched accessories
- The lawn mower blade is ideal for the LMO 4-18 Dual battery lawn mower.
Specifications
Technical data
|Cutting width (cm)
|37
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|370 x 94 x 18
Application areas
- Lawn