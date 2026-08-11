The lawn is freshly mown and the clippings are all neatly caught in the grass catcher bag thanks to the carefully considered blade design – the perfect result for a day in the garden! It's all thanks to the sharp steel blade for the LMO 4-18 Dual battery lawn mower, which does not fray the grass or leave any uneven patches in the lawn. The blade reliably cuts to the required cutting height over a cutting width of 37 centimetres, leaving a lawn that is a joy to behold! Changing the lawn mower blade takes only a few simple steps.