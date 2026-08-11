LMO 4-18 Dual blade

No jagged blades of grass, no uneven patches left behind – the sharp steel lawn mower blade with a cutting width of 37 centimetres for the LMO 4-18 Dual makes sure of it.

The lawn is freshly mown and the clippings are all neatly caught in the grass catcher bag thanks to the carefully considered blade design – the perfect result for a day in the garden! It's all thanks to the sharp steel blade for the LMO 4-18 Dual battery lawn mower, which does not fray the grass or leave any uneven patches in the lawn. The blade reliably cuts to the required cutting height over a cutting width of 37 centimetres, leaving a lawn that is a joy to behold! Changing the lawn mower blade takes only a few simple steps.

Features and benefits
Extra sharp steel blade
  • Use of high-grade steel ensures neat cutting results without any ragged blades of grass.
Easy blade change
  • Few hand movements at just one screw and the blade is replaced.
Effective shape
  • The carefully designed shape of the blade ensures clippings land in the grass catcher bag.
Perfectly matched accessories
  • The lawn mower blade is ideal for the LMO 4-18 Dual battery lawn mower.
Specifications

Technical data

Cutting width (cm) 37
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 370 x 94 x 18
Application areas
  • Lawn