Battery lawn mower LMO 4-18 Dual
Operated by two 18 V batteries for a powerful 36 V motor, combined with a cutting width of 37 cm – ideal for lawns of up to 450 m².
Powerful and highly manoeuvrable: powered by two 18 V batteries and a brushless 36 V motor, the LMO 4-18 Dual is the ideal solution for lawns of up to 450 m². The low weight makes the mower particularly manoeuvrable and agile. It can be pushed effortlessly even over bumpy terrain and around obstacles. The working width is 37 cm and the cutting height can be easily adjusted over five levels between 25 and 65 mm. Thanks to the intelligent motor control of the iPower function, the speed automatically adjusts to the grass conditions during mowing. Lawn combs automatically capture grass even when it's growing close to the edges. With the 2-in-1 mowing system, the clippings are evenly distributed over the lawn through a mulch plug, to act as a fertiliser, or alternatively collected in the large 40-litre grass catcher container – for non-stop mowing for longer. The height of the guide bar can be adjusted for a comfortable working position. When the frame is folded up, it takes up less space in storage. There is a large, sturdy handle for carrying up stairs and over steps. Compatible with all exchangeable batteries on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.
Features and benefits
18 V + 18 V = 36 V of powerPowerful 36 V motor powered by two 18 V Li-Ion batteries.
Powerful brushless motorFor a longer running time and improved lifetime for the device.
iPowerAdditional performance and optimised battery runtime. Thanks to the intelligent motor control, the speed automatically adjusts to the grass conditions during mowing.
2-in-1 mowing system
- The cut grass is efficiently collected in the grass catcher container during mowing.
- Mulching function: By using the mulching plug, the cut grass is spread over the lawn as natural fertiliser.
- Sharpened steel blade for clean cuts without any jagged blades of grass.
Effective filling of the grass catcher container
- Thanks to the optimised air streaming, the grass catcher container fills up to 95%. This means less stoppage time while working.
Simple cutting height adjustment
- With just a single motion, the cutting height can easily be adjusted to one of five levels, ranging from 25 mm to 65 mm.
Mows up to the edge of the lawn
- The lawn combs automatically catch the grass growing right up to the edge.
Space-saving design
- The textile catcher container can be folded down extremely small and takes up very little space when stowed on the lawn mower.
- The folding guide handle enables space-saving storage.
Integrated carrying handle
- Integrated carrying handle for easy transportation.
Ergonomic operating concept
- The guide handle can be adjusted to each individual body size – so that you can remain in an upright position at all times.
- The foam handle means it can be held securely and feels comfortable.
Specifications
Technical data
|Motor voltage (V)
|36
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Cutting width (cm)
|37
|Cutting height (mm)
|25 - 65
|Cutting height adjustment
|5x
|Grass catcher container volume (l)
|40
|Drive
|Brushless motor
|Speed (rpm)
|3500
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|2
|Performance per battery charge * (m²)
|max. 450 (5,0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 40 (5,0 Ah)
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|14,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1222 x 437 x 1002
Scope of supply
- Versions: Batteries and charger not included
- Mulch kit
- Grass catcher container
Equipment
- Knives
- Guide handle, height-adjustable
- Integrated carrying handle
- Filling level indicator
Videos
Application areas
- Lawn