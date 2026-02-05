Powerful and highly manoeuvrable: powered by two 18 V batteries and a brushless 36 V motor, the LMO 4-18 Dual is the ideal solution for lawns of up to 450 m². The low weight makes the mower particularly manoeuvrable and agile. It can be pushed effortlessly even over bumpy terrain and around obstacles. The working width is 37 cm and the cutting height can be easily adjusted over five levels between 25 and 65 mm. Thanks to the intelligent motor control of the iPower function, the speed automatically adjusts to the grass conditions during mowing. Lawn combs automatically capture grass even when it's growing close to the edges. With the 2-in-1 mowing system, the clippings are evenly distributed over the lawn through a mulch plug, to act as a fertiliser, or alternatively collected in the large 40-litre grass catcher container – for non-stop mowing for longer. The height of the guide bar can be adjusted for a comfortable working position. When the frame is folded up, it takes up less space in storage. There is a large, sturdy handle for carrying up stairs and over steps. Compatible with all exchangeable batteries on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.