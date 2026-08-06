Multi-surface roller FCV 4
Pure!Roll® multi-surface roller for gentle cleaning and care of all floors. Lint-free, absorbent, hard-wearing and machine-washable up to 60 °C. Suitable for the FCV 4 vacuum mop.
Simply clean: the multi-surface roller for the Kärcher FCV 4 vacuum mop ensures gentle cleaning and maintenance of all floors – even parquet. The high-quality multi-surface roller is lint-free, absorbent and extremely hard-wearing. Our Pure!Roll® rollers are suitable for machine washing at up to 60 °C.
Features and benefits
Pure!Roll® with high-quality microfibre
- Optimum dirt loosening and a high level of dirt pick-up for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces.
- Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.
Particularly clean
- Hygienic working in various application fields (sanitary area, kitchen, fittings, etc.)
- In combination with the two-tank system used in the Kärcher vacuum mops, they reliably eliminate up to 99% of all bacteria from the floor – as proven in laboratory testing.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight (kg)
|0,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|250 x 57 x 57
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Sealed parquet